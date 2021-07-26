Protesters climb an awning outside Sydney Town Hall during an anti-lockdown rally over the weekend, which could become a superspreader event. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Sydney cases rise amid fears of surge after anti-lockdown protest
- Australian police have received thousands of tip-offs after a protest that has the potential to become a superspreader event
- Elsewhere, Thailand reported record numbers as Southeast Asia becomes a global epicentre for the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Protesters climb an awning outside Sydney Town Hall during an anti-lockdown rally over the weekend, which could become a superspreader event. Photo: Reuters