Cleaners in special suits arrive at a building where residents have been placed in isolation after Sydney officials discovered several cases inside. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Australia’s New South Wales sees biggest spike in 16 months
- The state reported 172 local coronavirus cases, despite Sydney being in its fifth week of lockdown after an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant
- Meanwhile, Victoria state is easing its restrictions as cases dropped to 10
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Cleaners in special suits arrive at a building where residents have been placed in isolation after Sydney officials discovered several cases inside. Photo: DPA