Coronavirus: Australia’s New South Wales sees biggest spike in 16 months

  • The state reported 172 local coronavirus cases, despite Sydney being in its fifth week of lockdown after an outbreak of the infectious Delta variant
  • Meanwhile, Victoria state is easing its restrictions as cases dropped to 10

Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Jul, 2021

Cleaners in special suits arrive at a building where residents have been placed in isolation after Sydney officials discovered several cases inside. Photo: DPA
