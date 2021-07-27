Chan Han Choi leaving the Supreme Courts in Sydney earlier this year. Photo: EPA
Australian man sentenced to three years in jail for trying to sell North Korean missile parts
- Chan Han Choi, a civil engineer born in South Korea who moved to Australia in the 1980s, pleaded guilty in February to breaching UN sanctions
- He was accused of brokering the sale of arms and related material from Pyongyang in exchange for petroleum products and attempting to export coal
