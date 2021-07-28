A notice warning ‘We can all be Covid-19 carriers’ is seen in Sydney as the city’s month-long lockdown was extended for another month. Photo: Bloomberg
Sydney extends coronavirus lockdown by four weeks, Phuket sandbox at risk
- Australia’s biggest city reported 177 new Covid-19 cases as it battles to contain an outbreak fuelled by the Delta variant
- Elsewhere, South Korea and Thailand reported record increases, while the Thai resort island of Phuket crossed a threshold for its tourism programme
