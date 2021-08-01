New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo: NZ Herald New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo: NZ Herald
New Zealand apologises for racist ‘Dawn Raids’ against Pacific community in 1970s

  • After helping to fill labour shortages, Pacific workers were targeted for overstaying their visas when New Zealand experienced a downturn
  • Even though many overstayers at the time were American or British nationals, only the Pacific community was targeted for deportation

Associated Press
Updated: 12:05am, 2 Aug, 2021

