Brian Houston has been asked to appear in a Sydney court on October 5, 2021. Photo: AAP Image via AP Brian Houston has been asked to appear in a Sydney court on October 5, 2021. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australian founder of global Hillsong Church allegedly concealed child sex abuse

  • Police allege Brian Houston knew that a boy had been sexually abused in the 1970s but failed to inform authorities
  • A government inquiry into institutional responses to allegations of child sex abuse in 2015 found that Houston didn’t tell police his father was a child sex abuser

Associated Press
Updated: 7:27pm, 5 Aug, 2021

