Brian Houston has been asked to appear in a Sydney court on October 5, 2021. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australian founder of global Hillsong Church allegedly concealed child sex abuse
- Police allege Brian Houston knew that a boy had been sexually abused in the 1970s but failed to inform authorities
- A government inquiry into institutional responses to allegations of child sex abuse in 2015 found that Houston didn’t tell police his father was a child sex abuser
Topic | Australia
