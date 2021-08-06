Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (right) greets Palau President Surangel Whipps in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo: AFP Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (right) greets Palau President Surangel Whipps in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (right) greets Palau President Surangel Whipps in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

US-China relations: Biden reaffirms support for Pacific nations battling Covid-19 amid power struggle with Beijing

  • In a video message at the opening of a forum of 18 island nations, the US president also promised to lead in the climate change fight
  • China has sought to gain influence in the region by bankrolling large infrastructure projects in some Pacific islands

Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:37pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (right) greets Palau President Surangel Whipps in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo: AFP Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (right) greets Palau President Surangel Whipps in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (right) greets Palau President Surangel Whipps in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE