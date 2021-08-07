A sixth lockdown was imposed in Melbourne in a bid to contain the Delta outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia’s Delta outbreak worsens; infections spread to Indonesia’s outer islands
- Australia reported five deaths, while the hard-hit state of New South Wales recorded 319 cases
- Millions of Indonesians living in the outer islands are fighting for Covid-19 vaccines as infections rise
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A sixth lockdown was imposed in Melbourne in a bid to contain the Delta outbreak. Photo: AFP