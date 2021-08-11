Barnaby Joyce, Australia's deputy prime minister, pictured standing in a field in 2016. Photo: AAP/Lukas Coch/via Reuters Barnaby Joyce, Australia's deputy prime minister, pictured standing in a field in 2016. Photo: AAP/Lukas Coch/via Reuters
Treat ‘confrontational’ China with more caution, Australia’s deputy PM urges

  • Barnaby Joyce pointed to Beijing’s action in the South China Sea, Xinjiang province and northern India as reasons Canberra has ‘to be more cautious’
  • A focus on bolstering defence capabilities was also imperative ‘in light of the … more overt role the China Communist Party is playing’, he said

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:12pm, 11 Aug, 2021

