Police patrol Bondi Beach on horseback in Sydney, Australia. Photo: AAP Image/dpa
Coronavirus: Delta surge swamps Sydney; Philippines denies money stolen from US$1 billion pandemic fund
- New South Wales police will fine up to US$3,700 anyone breaching stay-at-home orders as the state posted record 466 cases
- The Philippine state auditor has cast doubts on the regularity of transactions in the country’s pandemic response
