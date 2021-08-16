People walk near the Opera House in Sydney over the weekend. The city has seen its highest Covid-19 cases and deaths as it battles the Delta variant. Photo: AFP People walk near the Opera House in Sydney over the weekend. The city has seen its highest Covid-19 cases and deaths as it battles the Delta variant. Photo: AFP
People walk near the Opera House in Sydney over the weekend. The city has seen its highest Covid-19 cases and deaths as it battles the Delta variant. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Sydney reports deadliest day and record cases, as roadblocks set up to enforce curbs

  • Australia’s New South Wales recorded a record 478 infections and seven deaths, while Melbourne extended its lockdown for two weeks
  • Elsewhere, Singapore issued an order to Facebook to correct a post circulating online suggesting that a child had died of Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 11:52am, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk near the Opera House in Sydney over the weekend. The city has seen its highest Covid-19 cases and deaths as it battles the Delta variant. Photo: AFP People walk near the Opera House in Sydney over the weekend. The city has seen its highest Covid-19 cases and deaths as it battles the Delta variant. Photo: AFP
People walk near the Opera House in Sydney over the weekend. The city has seen its highest Covid-19 cases and deaths as it battles the Delta variant. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE