People walk near the Opera House in Sydney over the weekend. The city has seen its highest Covid-19 cases and deaths as it battles the Delta variant. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Sydney reports deadliest day and record cases, as roadblocks set up to enforce curbs
- Australia’s New South Wales recorded a record 478 infections and seven deaths, while Melbourne extended its lockdown for two weeks
- Elsewhere, Singapore issued an order to Facebook to correct a post circulating online suggesting that a child had died of Covid-19
