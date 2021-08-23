Police officers patrol in front of the Sydney Opera House on August 21, 2021. Photo: AFP Police officers patrol in front of the Sydney Opera House on August 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
Australian Covid-sceptic church flouts curbs, declares Sydney lockdown ‘over’

  • Police fined the Christ Embassy Sydney church US$3,600, and also issued US$715 fines each to 30 parishioners
  • The church is part of an international religious group headquartered in Nigeria that has a record of spreading Covid-19 conspiracy theories

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:13pm, 23 Aug, 2021

