Police officers patrol in front of the Sydney Opera House on August 21, 2021. Photo: AFP
Australian Covid-sceptic church flouts curbs, declares Sydney lockdown ‘over’
- Police fined the Christ Embassy Sydney church US$3,600, and also issued US$715 fines each to 30 parishioners
- The church is part of an international religious group headquartered in Nigeria that has a record of spreading Covid-19 conspiracy theories
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
