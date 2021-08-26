The airline’s international fleet has been grounded since March 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Australia’s Qantas hopes to restart flights from December to highly vaccinated countries like Singapore, US, UK
- Pending government decisions, Qantas is eyeing flights to countries including Singapore, Japan and Britain to resume from mid-December
- Australia set a target in July for 80 per cent of adults to be fully vaccinated for a calibrated reopening of its international borders
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
