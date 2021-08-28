People exercise with the Sydney Opera House in the background, as the city and state of New South Wales report a record number of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia reports record cases as NSW plans to ease restrictions
- Most of the Covid-19 cases are in New South Wales, which is the epicentre of the country’s Delta-fuelled outbreak
- Elsewhere, cases linked to the Tokyo Paralympic Games topped 200 and two died after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People exercise with the Sydney Opera House in the background, as the city and state of New South Wales report a record number of coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP