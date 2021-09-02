People queue for Covid-19 vaccinations in Melbourne on Wednesday. Australian doctors have warned the country’s hospitals are not ready for reopening. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australian doctors warn hospitals not ready for reopening; Singapore’s daily cases top 100 again
- The Australian Medical Association said the health system was in danger of being locked into a ‘permanent cycle of crisis’, even with more vaccinations
- Elsewhere, Moderna said that tainted batches of its Covid-19 vaccine sent to Japan contained stainless steel particles, but they did not pose ‘an undue risk’
