Police speak to people enjoying unusually warm spring weather at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne on Thursday, despite the city being in lockdown. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Australia sets sights on reopening even as cases surge; Duterte denies medical supplies overpriced

  • New South Wales on Friday reported an all-time high number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths, as the federal government tried to push its reopening plan
  • Elsewhere, the Philippines’ Duterte has denied charges that pandemic medical supplies were overpriced, and New Zealand saw cases plunge amid a strict lockdown

Updated: 1:40pm, 3 Sep, 2021

Police speak to people enjoying unusually warm spring weather at St Kilda Beach in Melbourne on Thursday, despite the city being in lockdown. Photo: AFP
