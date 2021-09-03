The attacker stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in the city of Auckland. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | Extremist shot and killed after New Zealand supermarket stabbing attack
- The Sri Lankan national stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in the city of Auckland, before being killed within 60 seconds of beginning the attack
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the man was known to police, had been in New Zealand for 10 years and was inspired by Islamic State
