The attacker stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in the city of Auckland. Photo: Bloomberg The attacker stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in the city of Auckland. Photo: Bloomberg
New Zealand
breaking | Extremist shot and killed after New Zealand supermarket stabbing attack

  • The Sri Lankan national stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in the city of Auckland, before being killed within 60 seconds of beginning the attack
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the man was known to police, had been in New Zealand for 10 years and was inspired by Islamic State

Reuters
Reuters in Wellington

Updated: 2:19pm, 3 Sep, 2021

