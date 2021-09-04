A police officer stands guard outside a supermarket in Auckland on Saturday. Photo: AP A police officer stands guard outside a supermarket in Auckland on Saturday. Photo: AP
New Zealand vows to pass counterterrorism law after supermarket stabbing

  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said parliament will pass a legislation that makes planning a terror attack a criminal offence by the end of the month
  • A 32-year-old man was shot dead by police on Friday after he stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket in Auckland

Reuters
Updated: 1:11pm, 4 Sep, 2021

