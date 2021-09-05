Ahmed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen in the High Court in Auckland, New Zealand in 2018. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP
New Zealand knife attacker ‘brainwashed’ by radical neighbours, mother says
- Ahamed Adil Mohamed Samsudeen, who was shot dead by police after stabbing seven people, had been on a terror watch list and was under surveillance
- Samsudeen’s mother accused neighbours she said were from Syria and Iraq of radicalising her son in an interview with Sri Lanka’s Hiru TV network
