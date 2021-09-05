A coronavirus patient waits in an ambulance at the hospital in Papeete, Tahiti in French Polynesia. Photo: AP
Coronavirus devastates French Polynesia, straining ties with France
- The South Pacific archipelagos lack enough oxygen, ICU beds and morgue space – and their vaccination rate is barely half the national average
- French Polynesia is France’s latest challenge in juggling resources to battle the pandemic in former colonies that stretch around the world
