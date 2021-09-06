A health worker speaks to a driver at a drive-through vaccination centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Bloomberg A health worker speaks to a driver at a drive-through vaccination centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: New Zealand to ease curbs; the Philippines trials ‘granular lockdowns’

  • New Zealand had been largely virus-free until an infected traveller from Australia seeded an outbreak that prompted a national lockdown last month
  • In the Philippines, localised lockdowns and lighter restrictions for Manila are aimed at enabling hard-hit businesses to reopen and spur local tourism

A health worker speaks to a driver at a drive-through vaccination centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Bloomberg A health worker speaks to a driver at a drive-through vaccination centre in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Bloomberg
