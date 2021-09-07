In an image taken from video, Anthony “AJ” Elfalak drinks water in a creek bed in Putty, north of Sydney, Australia on Monday. Photo: New South Wales Police Force via AP In an image taken from video, Anthony “AJ” Elfalak drinks water in a creek bed in Putty, north of Sydney, Australia on Monday. Photo: New South Wales Police Force via AP
Missing 3-year-old boy found in Australian woods after three-day search

  • Hundreds of people had been searching for Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal
  • He went missing from his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney, late on Friday morning

Associated Press
Updated: 1:35am, 7 Sep, 2021

