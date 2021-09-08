Ahamed Samsudeen, who was shot and killed by police after he grabbed a knife at an Auckland supermarket and began stabbing shoppers, pictured in court. Photo: Handout via Reuters
New Zealand knife attacker threw faeces, urine at officers while in maximum-security prison
- Ahamed Samsudeen was first jailed in 2017 after he tried to fly to Syria to join Islamic State. Police found Isis videos and a hunting knife at his flat
- In 2018, he was jailed again on new charges and remained in prison until this summer. He spent his final year in maximum security, deemed an ‘extreme risk’
