Police speak to sun-seekers at Bondi beach in Sydney on Saturday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia posts record one-day rise in cases; Japan worries about easing curbs
- Australia on Saturday posted 2,077 infections, surpassing the previous day’s record of 1,903, as Queensland warned it may order a snap lockdown
- Elsewhere, cases rose in New Zealand, denting optimism about elimination; and Bangkok plans to reopen to vaccinated tourists in October
