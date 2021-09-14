Working with colleagues in Germany, the scientists used food rewards to ‘potty train’ 16 young cows. Photo: AP Working with colleagues in Germany, the scientists used food rewards to ‘potty train’ 16 young cows. Photo: AP
Working with colleagues in Germany, the scientists used food rewards to ‘potty train’ 16 young cows. Photo: AP
New Zealand
Asia /  Australasia

New Zealand scientists ‘potty train’ cows for climate benefits

  • The idea began as a joke, the team of researchers said, but dealing with cows’ nitrogen-rich liquid waste could have genuine long-term climate benefits
  • Nitrous oxide accounts for just under 10 per cent of New Zealand’s total greenhouse gas emissions – more than half linked to livestock

Topic |   New Zealand
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Wellington, New Zealand

Updated: 4:00am, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Working with colleagues in Germany, the scientists used food rewards to ‘potty train’ 16 young cows. Photo: AP Working with colleagues in Germany, the scientists used food rewards to ‘potty train’ 16 young cows. Photo: AP
Working with colleagues in Germany, the scientists used food rewards to ‘potty train’ 16 young cows. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE