Sydney’s curfew in Covid-19 hotspots will end as cases stabilise, with authorities saying many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. Photo: AFP Sydney’s curfew in Covid-19 hotspots will end as cases stabilise, with authorities saying many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. Photo: AFP
Sydney’s curfew in Covid-19 hotspots will end as cases stabilise, with authorities saying many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Sydney to lift curfew as infections stabilise, vaccination rates surge

  • Australia’s biggest city has been in lockdown for nearly three months, but cases are stable at about 1,300 a day and 80 per cent have received one dose
  • Elsewhere, Japan’s top Covid-19 adviser said he is wary of easing restrictions too soon, while Indonesia aims to open its borders to foreigners in November

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 2:52pm, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sydney’s curfew in Covid-19 hotspots will end as cases stabilise, with authorities saying many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. Photo: AFP Sydney’s curfew in Covid-19 hotspots will end as cases stabilise, with authorities saying many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. Photo: AFP
Sydney’s curfew in Covid-19 hotspots will end as cases stabilise, with authorities saying many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE