Sydney’s curfew in Covid-19 hotspots will end as cases stabilise, with authorities saying many restrictions will lift when 70 per cent of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Sydney to lift curfew as infections stabilise, vaccination rates surge
- Australia’s biggest city has been in lockdown for nearly three months, but cases are stable at about 1,300 a day and 80 per cent have received one dose
- Elsewhere, Japan’s top Covid-19 adviser said he is wary of easing restrictions too soon, while Indonesia aims to open its borders to foreigners in November
