Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen at a press conference with the leaders of the US and UK to launch a new alliance to counter China. Photo: DPA Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen at a press conference with the leaders of the US and UK to launch a new alliance to counter China. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Australasia

China-Australia relations: Scott Morrison offers Xi Jinping ‘open invitation’ to talks after new pact with US, UK

  • The Australian PM made the offer after joining the ‘Aukus’ security pact with the US and UK to strengthen military capabilities in the Pacific
  • Australia will withdraw from a US$66 billion submarine deal with France and instead build nuclear-powered subs using US and UK technology

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:48pm, 16 Sep, 2021

