Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Australia says more US troops to come, work on missile development after nuclear sub deal
- Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Australia was willing to see more US Marines in a decade-old rotation through the northern city of Darwin
- China has denounced Australia’s new pact with the US and Britain in which Canberra will acquire nuclear-powered submarines
Topic | China-Australia relations
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP