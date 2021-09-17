Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Australasia

Australia says more US troops to come, work on missile development after nuclear sub deal

  • Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Australia was willing to see more US Marines in a decade-old rotation through the northern city of Darwin
  • China has denounced Australia’s new pact with the US and Britain in which Canberra will acquire nuclear-powered submarines

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 9:24am, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken address a news conference in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE