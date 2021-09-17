Kayakers paddle past the Opera House on Sydney Harbour on Friday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: curbs to be loosened for vaccinated Australians even as cases rise; Tokyo to cancel marathon for first time
- Australia’s national cabinet to discuss vaccine passports and expanding home quarantine for travellers arriving in the country
- The Tokyo Marathon will be called off for the first time in its decade-plus history due to the virus emergency in the Japanese capital
