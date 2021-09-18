French President Emmanuel Macron (second left) and former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull (centre) stand on the deck of a submarine operated by the Australian navy in Sydney. File photo: AFP
Australia regrets France’s ambassador recall decision over nuclear submarine deal
- Australia said it valued the relationship with France and would keep engaging with Paris on other issues
- Australian PM Scott Morrison rejected French criticism that it had not been warned about the AUKUS security deal made with Washington and London
Topic | Australia
