Victorian police officers used pepper spray against protesters during Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Melbourne. Photo: EPA Victorian police officers used pepper spray against protesters during Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Melbourne. Photo: EPA
Victorian police officers used pepper spray against protesters during Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Melbourne. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Australasia

Australian anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at illegal rally in Melbourne

  • More than 200 arrests were made at the illegal gathering as the city endures its sixth lockdown since the pandemic started
  • Six officers were taken to hospital after they were pelted with projectiles and trampled in clashes with the crowd of about 700 people

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:36pm, 18 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Victorian police officers used pepper spray against protesters during Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Melbourne. Photo: EPA Victorian police officers used pepper spray against protesters during Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Melbourne. Photo: EPA
Victorian police officers used pepper spray against protesters during Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Melbourne. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE