Australian anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at illegal rally in Melbourne
- More than 200 arrests were made at the illegal gathering as the city endures its sixth lockdown since the pandemic started
- Six officers were taken to hospital after they were pelted with projectiles and trampled in clashes with the crowd of about 700 people
