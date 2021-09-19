French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Photo: AFP French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Photo: AFP
France accuses Australia and US of ‘lying, breach of trust’ in escalating crisis

  • ‘There has been lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt. This will not do,’ said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a TV interview
  • Explaining why France had not also recalled its ambassador from Britain, he said the country was unsurprised by the UK’s ‘constant opportunism’

Updated: 10:55am, 19 Sep, 2021

