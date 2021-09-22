Bricks and rubble are seen strewn across the road in the Windsor suburb of Melbourne following Wednesday morning’s earthquake. Photo: EPA Bricks and rubble are seen strewn across the road in the Windsor suburb of Melbourne following Wednesday morning’s earthquake. Photo: EPA
Bricks and rubble are seen strewn across the road in the Windsor suburb of Melbourne following Wednesday morning’s earthquake. Photo: EPA
Rare earthquake hits Australia, triggering panic in Melbourne

  • Images shared on social media showed rubble strewn across a popular shopping area, with bricks apparently coming loose from buildings
  • The rare magnitude 5.9 quake hit east of the city just after 9am local time and was felt hundreds of kilometres away. It struck at a depth of 10km

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:52am, 22 Sep, 2021

