Bricks and rubble are seen strewn across the road in the Windsor suburb of Melbourne following Wednesday morning’s earthquake. Photo: EPA
Rare earthquake hits Australia, triggering panic in Melbourne
- Images shared on social media showed rubble strewn across a popular shopping area, with bricks apparently coming loose from buildings
- The rare magnitude 5.9 quake hit east of the city just after 9am local time and was felt hundreds of kilometres away. It struck at a depth of 10km
