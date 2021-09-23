Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands France’s disappointment over the cancelled submarine deal. Photo: EPA-EFE Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands France’s disappointment over the cancelled submarine deal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands France’s disappointment over the cancelled submarine deal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Australasia

Aukus fallout: Australia’s Scott Morrison says he will be ‘patient’ on rebuilding ties with France

  • The Australian prime minister said he has tried to arrange a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron but has not yet succeeded
  • Morrison said he understood France’s disappointment over the cancellation of a submarine contract as part of the new Australia, UK, US alliance

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:25pm, 23 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands France’s disappointment over the cancelled submarine deal. Photo: EPA-EFE Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands France’s disappointment over the cancelled submarine deal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he understands France’s disappointment over the cancelled submarine deal. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE