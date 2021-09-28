A general view of Broadhurst Reef on the Great Barrier Reef in Queensland. Photo: Brendan Kelaher via Reuters
How artificial clouds may help save Australia’s Great Barrier Reef
- Researchers are using a turbine to spray microscopic sea particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem
- By cutting light over the reef by 6 per cent in summer, ‘bleaching stress’ would be cut by 50-60 per cent on the undersea ecosystem, scientists say
