Australia says Google benefits from vast amounts of internet user data from its search engine. Photo: AFP
Australia watchdog calls for curbs on Google’s power to use data for targeted ads
- Australia’s antitrust watchdog says Google benefits from vast amounts of internet user data from its search engine
- Some 9 in 10 click on ads that passed through Australia’s ‘ad tech’ supply chain went through at least one Google-owned service in 2020, the watchdog found
Topic | Australia
