It is not clear why China has pulled back from the Pacific. File photo: AP
China gave less aid to Pacific despite increasing engagement, Australian report says
- Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31 per cent in 2019 to US$169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its Pacific Aid Map report
- Some factors could be that Pacific nations have become more discerning about their aid options, or China is more focused elsewhere, a researcher said
Topic | Pacific nations
