Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who signed the now-cancelled French submarine deal, has questioned whether Australia could safely maintain a fleet powered by US nuclear technology. Photo: AP Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who signed the now-cancelled French submarine deal, has questioned whether Australia could safely maintain a fleet powered by US nuclear technology. Photo: AP
Aukus fallout: Morrison ‘deceived’ France on submarine deal, says former PM Turnbull

  • Malcolm Turnbull said his successor ‘has not acted in good faith’ after cancelling the deal in favour of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives
  • The switch caused a diplomatic fallout with France and has raised questions about whether Australia will be able to safely maintain the submarines

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:53pm, 29 Sep, 2021

