Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who signed the now-cancelled French submarine deal, has questioned whether Australia could safely maintain a fleet powered by US nuclear technology. Photo: AP
Aukus fallout: Morrison ‘deceived’ France on submarine deal, says former PM Turnbull
- Malcolm Turnbull said his successor ‘has not acted in good faith’ after cancelling the deal in favour of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives
- The switch caused a diplomatic fallout with France and has raised questions about whether Australia will be able to safely maintain the submarines
