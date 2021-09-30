The Chinese embassy in Canberra, Australia. The study of 500 news stories, and interviews with media executives, found self-censorship by the outlets did not mean they were politically aligned with Beijing. Photo: Getty The Chinese embassy in Canberra, Australia. The study of 500 news stories, and interviews with media executives, found self-censorship by the outlets did not mean they were politically aligned with Beijing. Photo: Getty
Chinese language news outlets in Australia ‘self-censor’ to avoid repercussions: report

  • The Lowy Institute said staff in mainland China feared retribution from Beijing over ‘negative’ stories when translating Australian news reports
  • Three-quarters of the 1.2 million Chinese-Australians read Chinese news online. The report recommended increased monitoring by the media regulator

Updated: 5:00am, 30 Sep, 2021

