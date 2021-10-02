A normally busy road is deserted during a lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand. File photo: Reuters A normally busy road is deserted during a lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand. File photo: Reuters
A normally busy road is deserted during a lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand. File photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Zealand sees anti-lockdown protests; Indonesia plans big event in test of living with Covid-19

  • New Zealand reported 27 new virus cases as hundreds rallied in Auckland, demanding ‘freedom from lockdown’
  • About 10,000 people are expected to attend the opening ceremony of Indonesia’s national sports week in Papua

Agencies

Updated: 11:29am, 2 Oct, 2021

