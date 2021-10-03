An Air New Zealand passenger jet. From November 1, all arriving non-citizens must be fully vaccinated, and the airline has made full vaccination a requirement for boarding its international flights. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New Zealand’s Delta outbreak spreads, non-citizen travellers must be fully vaccinated
- PM Jacinda Ardern put additional regions into a snap lockdown, while Air New Zealand imposed a vaccination requirement for international travellers
- Australia reported over 1,900 new Delta cases as it struggles to contain its outbreak, while a Covid-19 vaccination scheme offers a top prize of A$1m
