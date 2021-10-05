Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international tourists will be welcomed only after fully vaccinated residents, skilled workers and students are able to enter the country. Photo: DPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international tourists will be welcomed only after fully vaccinated residents, skilled workers and students are able to enter the country. Photo: DPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international tourists will be welcomed only after fully vaccinated residents, skilled workers and students are able to enter the country. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: no international tourists to Australia until 2022, says Scott Morrison

  • The prime minister said skilled migrants and students will be given priority after Australians when borders reopen from November
  • He also said the 80 per cent vaccination benchmark will be reached on Tuesday and Australia will buy Merck’s experimental antiviral pill

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 12:50pm, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international tourists will be welcomed only after fully vaccinated residents, skilled workers and students are able to enter the country. Photo: DPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international tourists will be welcomed only after fully vaccinated residents, skilled workers and students are able to enter the country. Photo: DPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international tourists will be welcomed only after fully vaccinated residents, skilled workers and students are able to enter the country. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE