Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international tourists will be welcomed only after fully vaccinated residents, skilled workers and students are able to enter the country. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: no international tourists to Australia until 2022, says Scott Morrison
- The prime minister said skilled migrants and students will be given priority after Australians when borders reopen from November
- He also said the 80 per cent vaccination benchmark will be reached on Tuesday and Australia will buy Merck’s experimental antiviral pill
