A ferry passes the Royal Australian Navy's Collins-class submarine HMAS Waller as it leaves Sydney Harbour in May 2020. Photo: Reuters
France sending envoy back to Australia to ‘redefine relationship’ after Aukus submarine dispute
- France had accused its allies of stabbing it in the back after Australia abandoned a multibillion-dollar defence contract for a deal with the US and Britain
- The ambassador will return to Canberra to ‘defend French interests’, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing
Topic | Aukus alliance
A ferry passes the Royal Australian Navy's Collins-class submarine HMAS Waller as it leaves Sydney Harbour in May 2020. Photo: Reuters