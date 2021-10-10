Workers begin reopening preparation by setting up pool umbrellas at Crown Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AAP Image/dpa Workers begin reopening preparation by setting up pool umbrellas at Crown Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AAP Image/dpa
Workers begin reopening preparation by setting up pool umbrellas at Crown Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AAP Image/dpa
Asia /  Australasia

Coronavirus: Sydney set for reopening; anger in Vietnam over killing of 13 dogs as owners get Covid-19

  • Businesses gear up to welcome fully vaccinated residents from Monday as the Australian city emerges from a 100-day lockdown
  • Officials in Vietnam’s Ca Mau province killed the pets belonging to an infected couple, fearing the animals also had the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 6:21pm, 10 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers begin reopening preparation by setting up pool umbrellas at Crown Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AAP Image/dpa Workers begin reopening preparation by setting up pool umbrellas at Crown Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AAP Image/dpa
Workers begin reopening preparation by setting up pool umbrellas at Crown Sydney on Sunday. Photo: AAP Image/dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE