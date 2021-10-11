Sydney residents drink beer on the first morning that pubs and many other businesses were allowed to reopen to vaccinated people, following months of lockdown orders to curb a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Sydney celebrates ‘freedom day’ after more than 100 days of lockdown
- The 5 million residents of Australia’s biggest city had endured severe restrictions from mid-June following an outbreak of the Delta variant
- The New South Wales full vaccination rate is 74 per cent, and more curbs will be relaxed when it hits 80 per cent
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Sydney residents drink beer on the first morning that pubs and many other businesses were allowed to reopen to vaccinated people, following months of lockdown orders to curb a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters