Coronavirus: Sydney celebrates ‘freedom day’ after more than 100 days of lockdown

  • The 5 million residents of Australia’s biggest city had endured severe restrictions from mid-June following an outbreak of the Delta variant
  • The New South Wales full vaccination rate is 74 per cent, and more curbs will be relaxed when it hits 80 per cent

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:03am, 11 Oct, 2021

