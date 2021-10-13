Australia is poised to produce some 170,000 tons of avocados in 2026, says Avocados Australia. Photo: Shutterstock
Why Australia’s bumper season of avocados is stressing out farmers
- Following multiple Covid-19 lockdowns, Australia is seeing bumper harvests that have more than halved prices for the fruit, which usually goes for US$2.20 each
- The glut is likely to continue into the future, prompting some growers to think of exit plans as they are supplying at cost or below cost of production
Topic | Australia
Australia is poised to produce some 170,000 tons of avocados in 2026, says Avocados Australia. Photo: Shutterstock