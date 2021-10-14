A man gestures after getting vaccinated against Covid19 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Melbourne to exit lockdown despite record cases; Bali reopens to foreign tourists
- Businesses in Melbourne can reopen with strict social distancing rules even though Victoria state logged 2,297 new cases
- Elsewhere, child suicides in Japan are the highest they have been in more than four decades amid school closures
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
