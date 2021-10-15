A paddock containing a crop of canola is seen in Mallala, north of Adelaide. File photo: Reuters A paddock containing a crop of canola is seen in Mallala, north of Adelaide. File photo: Reuters
A paddock containing a crop of canola is seen in Mallala, north of Adelaide. File photo: Reuters
Australia
Asia /  Australasia

Australian farmers’ switch from barley to canola pays off amid Chinese tariffs

  • Better known for its wheat and barley, Australia is forecast to harvest a record canola crop of more than 5 million tonnes this season
  • Analysts expect farmers to increase the acreage dedicated to canola in the coming years due to strong global demand, especially if barley prices remain depressed by the Chinese tariffs

Topic |   Australia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00am, 15 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A paddock containing a crop of canola is seen in Mallala, north of Adelaide. File photo: Reuters A paddock containing a crop of canola is seen in Mallala, north of Adelaide. File photo: Reuters
A paddock containing a crop of canola is seen in Mallala, north of Adelaide. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE