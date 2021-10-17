Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to marry her long-time partner in the summer. Photo: TNS
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern denies official using state resources to help plan her wedding
- The Taxpayer’s Union said Ardern was ‘breaking the law’ in using her electorate secretary as a wedding planner
- A newspaper also revealed that Ardern and fiancé Clarke Gayford had not paid a cancellation fee after ditching their original choice of wedding venue
