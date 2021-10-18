Sydney International Airport. Australia is in discussions with Singapore to open up so-called green-lane travel Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Australia seeks Singapore travel bubble as Sydney eases curbs
- Australia’s Health Minister Greg Hunt said expedited discussions were under way with Singapore over so-called green-lane travel
- Meanwhile, thousands of children in Sydney on Monday returned to school for the first time in months, and Auckland’s virus lockdown was extended
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
